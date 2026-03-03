12 Injured as Iranian Missile Strike Hits Tel Aviv in Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel – At least 12 people have been injured following a fresh wave of Iranian missile strikes targeting central Israel, including Tel Aviv, according to Israeli emergency services.

Police confirmed that officers were deployed to multiple impact sites across the Tel Aviv and central districts after shrapnel fell in residential and urban areas.

Emergency responders treated casualties at the scene, while security forces cordoned off affected locations to assess damage and prevent further risk.

Footage from the aftermath showed firefighters spraying non-flammable foam over burnt-out vehicles, while heavily equipped security personnel secured the impacted zones.

Authorities have not yet released full details of structural damage, but operations remain ongoing as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate.