12 Nigerian State Governors to Leave N5.3tn Debt Burden by 2028

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Twelve state governors whose terms end in 2027 and early 2028 are set to leave a combined debt burden of approximately N5.3tn ($3.99bn), according to findings based on official debt records.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed data showing that the 12 states accumulated N2.16tn ($1.63bn) in domestic debt as of the first quarter of 2026, alongside external debt of $2.33bn. Okay News reports that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, carries the largest debt burden among the group, with domestic obligations standing at N1.205tn ($907.13m) as of the first quarter of 2026 and foreign debt totaling $1.174bn in the 2025 DMO profile.

The governors concluding their terms in 2027 are Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Babagana Zulum of Borno, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo. The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, and the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, will complete their terms on January 15, 2028, and February 14, 2028, respectively.

Nasarawa State recorded the lowest domestic debt among the 12 states at N27.15bn ($20.44m), down from N89.95bn ($67.72m) when Abdullahi Sule took office, alongside foreign debt of $60.82m. Yobe State registered the lowest external debt at $46.67m, though its domestic obligations increased to N98.60bn ($74.23m) from N27.47bn ($20.68m) under Mai Mala Buni.

In Adamawa, Umaru Fintiri reduced domestic debt to N64.7bn ($48.71m) from N95.22bn ($71.69m), while external debt rose to $124m from $100.614m. In Imo, Hope Uzodimma lowered domestic obligations to N81.65bn ($61.47m) from N164.436bn ($123.80m), as foreign debt climbed to $117.08m from $64.762m. In Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq cut domestic debt to N56.92bn ($42.85m) from N59.58bn ($44.85m), while foreign debt grew to $64.159m from $47.961m.

Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State increased domestic debt to N200.748bn ($151.14m) from N97.050bn ($73.07m), while external debt rose to $217m from $102.154m in the first quarter of 2019. In Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya cut domestic debt to N65.17bn ($49.07m) from N76.895bn ($57.89m), as foreign debt reached $88.7m from $36.960m. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State saw domestic debt grow to N154.45bn ($116.27m) from N93.320bn ($70.26m), while external debt increased to $220.6m from $133.705m.

In Borno, Babagana Zulum increased domestic obligations to N88.44bn ($66.58m) from N78.259bn ($58.92m), and foreign debt to $69.9m from $21.313m. Douye Diri reduced Bayelsa State’s domestic debt to N50.17bn ($37.77m) from N147.930bn ($111.37m) and external debt to $55.5m from $59.551m. In Oyo, Seyi Makinde lowered domestic debt to N69.8bn ($52.55m) from N94.140bn ($70.88m) and foreign debt to $87.5m from $136.531m. In Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu increased domestic debt to N1.205tn ($907.13m) from N542.231bn ($408.24m), while foreign debt fell to $1.174bn from $1.421bn.

Uche Nwogwugwu, a Professor of Development Economics at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, said, “Under the current arrangement, every government that comes wants to invent its own wheel. States can actually reduce their debts if they can identify productive investments and channel resources into them.” He added, “Hope Uzodimma is being inventive in Imo State by trying to channel investments into gas. Alex Otti is also being very inventive by focusing on people-oriented programmes,” and noted, “Governments that work on publicist projects borrow very heavily. It is not rocket science because every state has something that it can invest in and generate returns.”

Jonathan Aremu, a Professor of International Economics, said, “I always say that there is nothing wrong with debt. If the debt is productive, there is nothing wrong with it. If you borrow N10m and it generates N20m, the debt is a good one.” He added, “If I can borrow and build a road that will help agricultural produce get to the market, the debt is a good one. If it is not producing anything, it is dead-weight debt. It means it is putting a lot of burden on the economy.”

An emerging markets analyst, Ike Ibeabuchi, stated that the naira weakened from about N465/$ in May 2023 to around N1,326/$, noting, “With naira depreciating, external debts are quite a big burden. If you must borrow, look for domestic sources or assets to sell.”