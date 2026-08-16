12 Polish Tourists Killed in Bus Crash in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary – At least 12 Polish tourists have been killed after their bus veered off a motorway and overturned in Hungary, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. local time on Sunday on the M3 motorway near Mezokeresztes, about 145 kilometres (90 miles) east of Budapest.

The bus reportedly left the road, entered a ditch and overturned. Police said preliminary information indicated that the driver may have fallen asleep. The driver was subsequently taken into custody.

According to Okay News, the bus was carrying 57 passengers and two drivers, all of them Polish citizens. Ten people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Images from the scene showed the badly damaged bus lying on its side beside the motorway, with luggage and other belongings scattered around the crash site.

The passengers were travelling from Poland’s southeastern Podkarpackie region and were returning from a pilgrimage in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said the country’s authorities were in contact with their Hungarian counterparts following what he described as a tragic accident involving Polish tourists.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki expressed sorrow over the deaths and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar also expressed condolences and thanked emergency responders involved in the rescue operation.

Hungarian police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing.