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150 Terrorists Surrender in North-East Nigeria

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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150 Terrorists Surrender in North-East Nigeria
150 Terrorists Surrender in North-East Nigeria.

ABUJA, Nigeria: More than 150 terrorists surrendered to troops of Nigeria’s Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East region during the past week.

Okay News reports that Captain Mohammed Goni, acting military information officer for the task force, stated in a release on Monday, August 24, 2026, that the surrendering group included commanders, fighters, and affiliates.

The figure represents an increase from more than 50 terrorists who surrendered during the previous week, according to Goni.

“The significant increase reflects the cumulative impact of sustained intelligence-led operations, intensified military pressure and coordinated kinetic and non-kinetic efforts aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities and encouraging voluntary disengagement from terrorism,” Goni said.

Goni stated that military forces recovered weapons and ammunition from several surrendering individuals, who were profiled, documented, and processed in accordance with established procedures and applicable laws.

The Military High Command commended troops for their resilience, discipline, and operational effectiveness, urging them to maintain pressure on terrorist elements across the theatre.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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