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ANYIGBA, Kogi State, Nigeria — Musa Amira Ojochegbe, a 200-level Law student of the university the Faculty of Law, Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) has died in a road accident on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

In a condolence message shared with Okay News by the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), Prince Abubakar Audu University Chapter, LAWSAN described the death as a painful loss to the university community, particularly the deceased’s family, friends and classmates.

“The loss of a young, bright, and promising student is one that words can hardly express,” the association said.

LAWSAN extended its condolences to Ojochegbe’s family, friends, classmates and members of the 26LA class, while praying for strength for those mourning her death.

The association also prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement said.