2,000-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Recovered Off Sicily

MAZARA DEL VALLO, Italy – Archaeologists have recovered an ancient Roman-era shipwreck believed to be more than 2,000 years old from the seabed off western Sicily, with hundreds of ceramic vessels still preserved inside.

Okay News reports that specialist divers located the wreck about 150 feet (46 metres) below the surface near Mazara del Vallo after local fishermen alerted authorities to its possible location.

Free diver Giacomo De Mola was among those who encountered the vessel, which remained loaded with hundreds of well-preserved ceramic amphorae. The containers were used in the ancient Mediterranean to transport commodities including wine, oil and grain.

Italy’s Culture Ministry dates the vessel to between the 1st and 2nd centuries BC. Local reports estimate that the ship was about 70 feet long and 20 feet wide.

The wreck contained hundreds of slender Dressel 1A amphorae, a type of container associated with the transport of wine during the Roman period. Their survival in such large numbers could provide researchers with valuable evidence about ancient trade and maritime activity.

Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli described the discovery as one of the most important underwater archaeological finds in recent years. He said the wreck could help researchers understand the people, maritime routes and commercial exchanges that made the Mediterranean a major centre of ancient civilisation.

Authorities said archaeological research will continue as specialists work to document and study the ship and its cargo. The discovery adds to Sicily’s extensive underwater archaeological record, reflecting the island’s strategic position at the centre of ancient Mediterranean trade.