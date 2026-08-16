‘2026 Could Be My Last Year in Football’ – Cristiano Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested that he could retire from professional football at the end of 2026, saying he wants to leave an “amazing legacy” when his career eventually comes to an end.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain made the comments in an interview with Vogue, saying the current campaign could be his final year in football. Okay News reports that Ronaldo has previously confirmed that the 2026 World Cup was his last appearance at the tournament.

“This may truly be my last year in football,” Ronaldo said. “I want to leave an amazing legacy.”

The statement comes weeks after Ronaldo’s World Cup career ended with Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 on July 6. Mikel Merino scored in the 91st minute to send Spain into the quarter-finals and end Ronaldo’s record sixth World Cup campaign.

Ronaldo had confirmed after the defeat that the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico was his final World Cup, but stopped short of announcing his retirement from international football.

“It was my last World Cup, yes, but I’ll have time to think about the rest, to be with my family, not make rash decisions, and just get on with life,” he said after Portugal’s elimination.

The forward, who is the leading scorer in men’s international football, said he had no regrets about his World Cup career despite never winning the tournament.

“That’s football, that’s the life of a footballer. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and you have to move on,” Ronaldo said.

His greatest international achievement remains Portugal’s 2016 European Championship triumph, while the team’s best World Cup finish during his career was a semi-final appearance in 2006.

Ronaldo’s possible retirement would mark the end of one of football’s most decorated careers, having spent more than two decades at the highest level and established himself as one of the sport’s most prolific goalscorers.