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Scientists Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday, October 5, for discoveries that allow researchers to control nerve-cell activity with light.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, the Swedish body that awards the prize, honoured the three “for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics”.

Optogenetics is a research method in which cells are given genetic instructions to produce light-sensitive proteins. Researchers can then use light to activate or silence selected nerve cells and test their role in the brain.

The discoveries involved a protein called channelrhodopsin in Chlamydomonas, a single-celled alga. Hegemann, Nagel and their colleagues found that the protein opens a channel when exposed to blue light, allowing electrically charged particles to pass into the cell.

Deisseroth and colleagues used the protein to make nerve cells respond to light. Their findings, published in 2005, helped researchers investigate how particular groups of nerve cells contribute to behaviour.

Deisseroth is affiliated with Stanford University and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in the United States. Hegemann is at Humboldt University of Berlin, while Nagel is at the University of Würzburg, both in Germany.

Okay News reports that the Nobel Assembly set the prize at 12 million Swedish kronor, to be divided equally among the winners. That amounts to 4 million kronor each.