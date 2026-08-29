2027: Atiku Shifts Stance on Immediate Fuel Subsidy Restoration

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has revised his policy position regarding the immediate return of petrol subsidy, stating that any potential reinstatement will depend strictly on the fiscal and economic realities his administration meets if elected in the 2027 general elections, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, the former Vice President explained that while he remains critical of the abrupt manner in which the subsidy was eliminated by the current administration, a hasty 100 percent restoration without verifiable data would be reckless.

Okay News reports that Atiku’s latest remarks represent a notable policy recalibration from earlier campaign statements that suggested a swift and total restoration of fuel subsidy upon assuming office.

Atiku maintained that any comprehensive economic intervention must be guided by verified facts and broad-based stakeholder dialogue to avoid worsening national debt and fiscal instability.

“We shall meet with the people and examine the situation together. It shall be gradual. Certainly not 100 per cent as done by the current administration,” Atiku stated during the interview.

The ADC flagbearer emphasized that executing an immediate blanket reinstatement without a thorough audit of the national treasury and petroleum sector finances would be counterproductive.

“One does not know the facts on the ground,” he added, noting that taking sweeping policy decisions without concrete fiscal verification would be equivalent to “jumping into darkness.”

The former Vice President argued that while sudden subsidy withdrawal caused unprecedented inflationary shocks and severe living costs across Nigerian households, future fiscal policy under an ADC government will prioritize sustainable, phased economic adjustments that balance price stability with government revenue realities.

NAN