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ABAKALIKI, Nigeria – Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has issued a stern warning to newly inaugurated local government council leaders, vowing that any council chairman who fails to secure victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in their domain during the 2027 general elections will be removed from office and replaced with a councillor, the state government confirmed on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The Governor handed down the directive in Abakaliki, the state capital, during the official swearing-in ceremony of newly elected chairpersons and vice-chairpersons across the 13 Local Government Areas of the South-East state.

Okay News reports that the council leadership includes prominent political relatives, notably Osborne Umahi, the son of Minister of Works and former Ebonyi Governor David Umahi, as well as Chidi Nwode, the brother of Governor Nwifuru’s wife.

Addressing the council chiefs, Governor Nwifuru stated unequivocally that political survival under his administration will be strictly tied to electoral performance, charging the chairpersons to prevent opposition parties from gaining any foothold within their jurisdictions.

“Any chairman who fails to win his council will be removed from office and replaced with a councillor. I want this information to be on the headlines of newspapers because, as politicians, we would not speak in secret,” Nwifuru declared. “The chairmen know we would win in the state, and if they choose to sleep and allow others to take their areas, they would be removed.”

Governor Nwifuru instructed the chairpersons to mobilize relentlessly to ensure a 100 percent ballot delivery for the APC across all polling units in 2027, while demanding harmonious working relationships between council executives and their deputies.

Cautioning vice-chairpersons against insubordination, political backbiting, or attempting to undermine their principals, the Governor drew an analogy describing their positions as reserve fixtures.

“You should view your positions as spare tyres inside the car boot, only stepping in when the substantive chairpersons are unable to function,” Nwifuru advised the deputies. “You should always be available to the chairmen and ask them about your council’s daily activities. Do not listen to gossip and ill advice from your friends against your chairmen because that will destroy your relationship with them.”

He cited the political trajectory of the state’s Deputy Governor, Princess Patricia Obila, who previously served as a council chairperson before rising to the state’s number two executive position, as proof that loyalty, administrative competence, and discipline yield long-term political elevation.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated council executives, the Chairman of Afikpo Local Government Area, Timothy Nwachi, expressed gratitude to the Governor and party leadership, pledging complete dedication to grassroots governance and promising that the councils will ensure a landslide victory for the APC in 2027.