2027 Election: Atiku Sues Tinubu Over NYSC Certificate

ABUJA, Nigeria: Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday seeking the disqualification of the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, from the 2027 presidential election.

Okay News reports that Atiku Abubakar personally appeared at the court registry to depose to an affidavit supporting the case against Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, invoked Sections 137(1)(j), 139(1)(a)(i), and 285(14)(c) of the 1999 Constitution, and provisions of the Electoral Act 2026. The plaintiffs stated that the National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission bears the name “Tinubu Bola Adekunle” instead of “Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“I came here personally because the issues before the court go to the heart of our Constitution and the integrity of the Office of President,” Atiku Abubakar said. “I have therefore put my name, my signature and my oath behind the facts we are presenting to the court. Now it is President Tinubu’s turn to answer them.”

Atiku Abubakar asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to produce Form CF001 submitted by Bola Tinubu in connection with the 2023 and 2027 presidential elections.

“If the certificate belongs to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, let that be established before the court. If ‘Tinubu Bola Adekunle’ and ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ are one and the same person for the purpose of that certificate, let the evidence establish it,” Atiku Abubakar said.

“Can an Act of the National Assembly be used as a shield against an express provision of the Constitution? Can we write into ordinary legislation an escape route from a constitutional standard applicable to everyone seeking the presidency? Our position is that the Constitution remains supreme,” Atiku Abubakar said.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Edwin Inegedu and Joseph Onu Silas, stated the legal team reviewed the relevant law and presented its arguments before the court. “We are confident that justice will prevail. This case presents an important opportunity to further develop Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence,” Joseph Onu Silas said.