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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, urged religious leaders on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, to guard against presenting Nigeria’s security challenges as a religious war to protect national unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call in a keynote address delivered at the grand finale of the 2026 Synod of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and the International Communion of Charismatic Archbishops, Bishops and Apostles at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation shared the address on its official X account on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to protecting the constitutional rights of citizens to practise their faith freely.

“Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees freedom of thought, conscience and religion, and the Federal Government remains committed to protecting every citizen’s right to worship and practise their faith freely. No Nigerian should be attacked or discriminated against because of religion. Christians, Muslims and people of other faiths should be able to live and worship in peace,” Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said.

“At the same time, we should not allow our security challenges to be wrongly presented as a religious war. Terrorists and criminal groups have attacked Nigerians of different faiths and backgrounds, and their objective is to create fear and undermine our national unity,” Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, added.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, noted that security forces eliminated approximately 1,000 terrorist elements, including dozens of their leaders, in the first quarter of 2026 across the North-East region. He further stated that in August 2026, security agencies rescued 308 abducted Nigerians in Niger State and Kwara State through a joint operation involving the Armed Forces, the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Police Force.