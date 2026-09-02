2027: Kwankwaso Arrives Port Harcourt to Rousing Welcome

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PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria – The vice presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State, to a rousing reception from thousands of party members and loyalists on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Kwankwaso, a former Governor of Kano State and Defence Minister, was received on the airport tarmac by senior state party officials, regional mobilization leaders, and supporters wearing the iconic red caps of the Kwankwasiya political movement.

Okay News reports that the visit to the Niger Delta commercial hub comes amid an intensified nationwide tour by the leadership of the NDC to consolidate its grassroots support base ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The outreach follows a major strategy meeting held at the Obidient Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, where NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi hosted Kwankwaso alongside the party’s governorship, senatorial, and House of Representatives candidates drawn from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

During the Abuja consultative session, the joint ticket harmonized logistics to accelerate grassroots voter registration, strengthen ward-level executive committees, and take the party’s governance manifesto directly into agrarian communities and remote settlements.

Obi had reiterated that his working partnership with Kwankwaso remains anchored on a collective patriotic mission to rescue Nigeria from economic downturn, with immediate commitments to curb poverty, reduce the number of out-of-school children, revitalize small and medium-scale enterprises, and transition the economy from consumption to manufacturing and production.

Kwankwaso’s presence in Rivers State is expected to feature high-level consultative meetings with regional political stakeholders, community leaders, and party mobilization coordinators across the South-South geopolitical zone to broaden the party’s electoral footprint ahead of the 2027 polls.