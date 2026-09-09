2027: Malami Flags Off Kebbi Governorship Campaign

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BIRNIN KEBBI, Nigeria — The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Kebbi State, Abubakar Chika Malami, has formally launched his campaign for the 2027 governorship election with a pledge to prioritise healthcare, security, education, and agriculture.

The Director-General of the African Democratic Congress Campaign Council in Kebbi State, Alhaji Sani Tadurga, announced the campaign launch on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, during a press conference at Asbir Hotel in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Nigeria. Okay News reports that Alhaji Sani Tadurga stated the party is embarking on a rescue mission aimed at repositioning Kebbi State through sector-wide reforms rather than personal political interests.

The campaign strategy includes plans to address out-of-school children and upgrade local education standards using a structured policy framework. The party also intends to form public-private partnerships to boost tourism and generate jobs for young people.

Campaign representatives plan to visit communities across all areas of Kebbi State to interact directly with voters before the election in 2027.