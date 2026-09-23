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OWERRI, Nigeria – The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, has declared that the successful execution of election security architecture and complex logistical operations for the 2027 general elections will depend heavily on the timely and adequate release of statutory election funding, electoral and security correspondents monitored in Owerri on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The commission’s helmsman issued the assessment while delivering a goodwill address at the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers held in the Imo State capital, organized under the theme: “Developing a Nigeria Police Roadmap for Effective Management of Security During Elections.”

Okay News reports that Amupitan led a high-level commission delegation to the retreat, comprising National Commissioners Dr. Ken Nnamdi Ukeagu and Rear Admiral Jamila Abubakar Malaga (Retd.), OFR, mni; the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State, Chukwuemeka C. Ibeziakor, Esq.; alongside the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Chairman, Mr. Adedayo Oketola.

Addressing senior law enforcement commanders, Amupitan noted that although INEC’s financial requirements are constitutionally categorized as a first-line charge on the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, the extensive scope of administering general elections across the country necessitates sustained and comprehensive financial allocations.

The electoral chief explained that the commission bears statutory responsibility for concurrently conducting presidential, senatorial, House of Representatives, governorship, and state legislative elections, alongside the continuous registration of voters and the regulatory monitoring of political parties.

Amupitan underscored that the commission holds explicit statutory powers to requisition the operational deployment of security personnel for balloting and voter enumeration exercises, cementing public security as an inseparable component of credible electoral administration.

“Sometimes, it is not what you would like to do that you are able to do because of financial constraints,” Amupitan observed. “The system does make allocations of what is available and what is affordable at a particular time for the expenses and appropriation of the agencies, including the police and also including INEC.”

The chairman emphasized that a verified voter register constitutes the bedrock of democratic legitimacy, cautioning that an outdated or inaccurate voters’ roll directly undermines electoral inclusiveness and voter confidence.

He argued that because national elections determine executive and legislative leadership across the three tiers of government, election financing—particularly operational allowances and logistical provisions for deployed security forces—must be treated as an inescapable collective national responsibility.

Amupitan cautioned that even in circumstances where law enforcement personnel succeed in preventing violence and maintaining public order, deficits in logistical funding can paralyze the movement of sensitive materials to remote wards and polling units, ultimately compromising the integrity of the exercise.

He highlighted the operational value of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, recounting how the body, established following the post-election disturbances of 2011, has matured into a vital institutional platform operating seamlessly across federal, state, and local government commands to coordinate tactical responses ahead of the 2027 polls.