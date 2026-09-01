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ABUJA, Nigeria — Political leaders Peter Obi and Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed yesterday criticized President Bola Tinubu over alleged efforts to prevent the release of his past records held by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States.

Okay News reports thatPeter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, described the president’s legal attempts to block the disclosure of the documents in an American court as embarrassing.

Speaking at the first national summit of opposition political leaders in Abuja, National Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, alleged that President Bola Tinubu undertook an emergency overseas trip to forestall the possible release of documents concerning him by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed stated that the simultaneous absence of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima marked the first time in the nation’s history that both leaders were away from the country at the same time, asking pointedly: “Who is in charge now?”

Writing on his verified social media account on August 31, 2026, Peter Obi, who previously contested the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party, expressed sadness over the nation’s trajectory.

“It is profoundly embarrassing that we have reached a point where a sitting President is asking a foreign court to withhold records concerning his past, particularly records relating to matters of legitimate public interest,” Peter Obi said.

“Leadership, in my humble view, demands the courage and humility to confront one’s history – to acknowledge mistakes, provide candid explanations where questions arise, and, where necessary, apologise and seek forgiveness. True authority is strengthened, not diminished, when a leader accepts responsibility rather than seeks to shield uncomfortable aspects of the past from legitimate scrutiny,” Peter Obi said.

“This becomes particularly important when questions concern educational credentials. Issues surrounding foundational schooling – primary and secondary – should not remain unresolved or be addressed primarily through legal proceedings. Nigerians deserve clear, credible, and verifiable explanations, especially when such had been submitted in the past,” Peter Obi said.

“My deepest concern is the example this sets for more than 200 million Nigerians, particularly the over 30 million young people in schools. The nation’s highest office should exemplify integrity, accountability, transparency, and ethical leadership,” Peter Obi said.

“An imperfect past is part of the human condition. What matters is the willingness to confront it with humility, honesty and deep apology, to make amends where necessary and, when circumstances so demand, to place the interests of the nation above personal ambition,” Peter Obi said.

“When will our political class fully appreciate that individual ambitions are temporary, while the nation endures?” Peter Obi said.