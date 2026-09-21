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ABUJA, Nigeria — Convener of the Alternative Movement, Segun Sowunmi, has described Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, as a “master of empty campaign,” questioning the substance of policy proposals put forward by the opposition politician.

Speaking on TVC‘s Politics on Sunday on September 20, 2026, Sowunmi was asked whether the performance of the President Bola Tinubu administration had strengthened the presidential campaigns of Obi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. Okay News reports that Segun Sowunmi stated Obi‘s political appeal was largely tied to emotional calls for equity for the South-East region, which has not produced a president in the current republic.

“For all of this filibustering, jumping here, jumping there, the greatest thing you can bring to the table emotionally is the need for us to do equity for the South-East, because they have not been president, at least in this republic,” Sowunmi said.

Sowunmi challenged Obi‘s statements regarding governance and his performance as governor of Anambra State. Addressing discussions surrounding the state’s financial obligations under successive administrations, Sowunmi noted that Obi‘s assertions about leaving no debt have been disputed by his successors.

“All his successors from time have been saying that’s not the true position of thing, because we don’t want to get into a brickbat argument with him. That does not mean the things he’s saying are totally correct,” he said.

Criticizing what he characterized as a lack of specific implementation details in Obi‘s policy proposals, Sowunmi targeted the candidate’s core campaign message of shifting the nation from consumption to production.

“In any case, what is he campaigning on? Peter is a master of campaigning on a prose that he doesn’t even know how to construct,” Sowunmi said.

Sowunmi questioned how Obi intended to execute his proposed agricultural reforms, specifically referencing Obi‘s past statements on the agricultural capacity of Niger State. He asked how a government would fund, incentivize, and persuade citizens to participate in large-scale farming within institutional frameworks.

“By what magic is he going to force them to the farm? By what magic is he going to ensure? By what magic is he going to do the incentive? What is the cost component of what he’s trying to do? What is the time frame by which he will implement it?” Sowunmi asked.

He added that presidential commitments must work through established administrative and legislative systems, including the National Assembly and the civil service.

“He will not consider that he’s going to have a National Assembly that has to pass the budget. He will not consider the bureaucracy,” Sowunmi said.

The remarks follow ongoing public engagements by Obi, Abubakar, and other opposition figures ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Sowunmi has publicly declared support for President Bola Tinubu‘s re-election bid.