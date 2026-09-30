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ABUJA, Nigeria – Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, has called on northern-based creative professionals, filmmakers, and performing artists to mobilize behind the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in the 2027 general elections, declaring that the president’s return to office is non-negotiable for national cohesion, equity, and sustainable economic prosperity, political correspondents reported from the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2026.

The Vice President made the appeal in Abuja during an audience with a high-level delegation of northern entertainment practitioners organized under the auspices of the Triple-R For Renewed Hope support group at the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign secretariat.

Okay News reports that Senator Shettima maintained that the North owes President Tinubu reciprocal political support in the spirit of fairness and constitutional continuity, emphasizing that the federal government is implementing structural creative economy frameworks designed to empower indigenous talent, protect cultural heritage, and stimulate job creation across northern states.

Addressing the creative practitioners, the Vice President explained that ongoing macroeconomic reforms will increasingly translate into tangible welfare benefits across all geopolitical zones, assuring the delegation that the Tinubu administration will sustain targeted capital interventions, film infrastructure development, and institutional funding to expand the northern entertainment industry.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, stated that President Tinubu’s re-election campaign ahead of 2027 will be anchored on verifiable performance metrics and transformative infrastructural projects delivered across the country.

Senator Yari urged the creative community to discard narratives promoted by political opponents alleging regional exclusion in federal appointments and capital project allocations, asserting that northern Nigeria remains a focal priority of the federal administration’s development agenda.

In his remarks, the Deputy Director-General for Parliamentary Mobilization of the campaign council and former governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, commended northern artists for their resolve to endorse all APC candidates, advising creative entrepreneurs to leverage federal creative funds and digital media programs to uplift their livelihoods.

Former Kano State Governor and APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR, praised the artists for their ideological loyalty, describing Triple-R For Renewed Hope as one of the party’s most grassroots-oriented and organic sociopolitical formations while advocating for specialized technical training academies and production infrastructure for emerging northern talents.

Responding on behalf of the delegation, the President of Triple-R For Renewed Hope and prominent political musician, Alhaji Dauda Kahutu Rarara, pledged the unreserved commitment of northern creatives to President Tinubu’s second term and the victory of all APC candidates across the 19 northern states.

Rarara noted that creative practitioners in the Kannywood film industry and regional music scene are organized to build a formidable campaign front, maintaining that their political endorsement is driven by measurable performance and federal support for regional development.

The group’s National Chairman, Alhaji Lawan Ahmad, and Secretary, Alhaji Ahmad Bifa, who spoke during the session, reaffirmed the preparedness of northern entertainers to traverse grassroots communities for the ruling party, while appealing for continued federal collaboration in modernizing creative infrastructure and safeguarding the welfare of performing professionals.