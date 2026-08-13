32 Nations Condemn Iran Executions in Joint Statement

Paris, France – France, Britain, Canada, and 29 other nations issued a joint statement on Wednesday condemning the Islamic Republic of Iran for executing protesters to silence dissent.

Okay News reports that the European Union foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, joined the initial coalition before the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs confirmed the total number of signatories reached 32.

The coalition, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, and Germany, called for an immediate end to the death penalty. “The use of capital punishment to silence dissent, intimidate communities, and punish individuals exercising their human rights can never be justified,” the statement said.

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, rejected the criticism on the social media platform X. “Countries like France should stop lecturing the world about ‘human rights’ and international law. The hypocrisy is blatant and embarrassing,” Araghchi said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, stated earlier in August that the death penalty was being used by Tehran to “instil fear”. The United Nations reported that at least 56 people have been executed on national security charges since March 19, including 27 individuals connected to protests.

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, shared the statement online. “Seven months after the mass atrocities committed against the Iranian people, who rose up to demand justice and dignity, the regime continues to shed blood by carrying out a growing number of executions,” Barrot said.

Amnesty International reported that Iran put to death over 2,150 people last year, recording the second highest number of executions globally after China.