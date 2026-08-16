Pope Leo XIV Renews Call for End to West Bank Violence

VATICAN CITY – Pope Leo XIV has renewed his call for an end to violence against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank , urging the international community to advance a two-state solution for lasting peace.

The pope made the appeal amid continuing violence in the West Bank and renewed international efforts to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Okay News reports that he called for a political path that would lead to a “just and lasting peace”.

“I renew my appeal for an end to the ongoing violence against the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank,” Pope Leo said. He also urged the international community to work towards advancing the two-state solution.

The appeal is consistent with the pope’s previous calls for an end to violence and greater emphasis on dialogue in the Middle East.

In March, Pope Leo urged world leaders to halt military escalation in the region as fighting linked to strikes on Iran entered its ninth day.

Speaking after the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square, he warned that continuing violence and destruction could widen the conflict and draw more countries into instability.

“I pray that the roar of the bombs may cease, the weapons may fall silent, and a space for dialogue may open in which the voices of the peoples may be heard,” he said at the time.

The pope has repeatedly stressed the need for dialogue and peaceful political solutions to conflicts, while calling for protection of civilians affected by violence.