4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Granada in Southern Spain

GRANADA, Spain – A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck southern Spain early Saturday, with strong shaking reported across parts of Granada province and neighbouring Malaga.

The earthquake occurred at about 1:04 a.m. local time on August 15, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN). Okay News reports that the epicentre was near Alhendín, in Granada province, at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

The IGN recorded the earthquake at an intensity of IV to V, with residents reporting that the tremor was strongly felt in several communities in Granada and Malaga provinces.

Andalusia’s 112 emergency service received calls from residents in Granada city and nearby municipalities including La Zubia, Churriana de la Vega, Las Gabias, Ogíjares and Maracena.

The earthquake came hours after a separate magnitude 3.7 tremor struck the area at about 6:43 p.m. on Friday. That earthquake was centred in La Zubia and was also felt across Granada and surrounding communities.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries following Saturday’s stronger earthquake.

The two earthquakes within several hours caused residents across a wide area of southern Spain to report noticeable shaking, prompting emergency services to respond to calls from affected communities.