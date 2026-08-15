August 15, 2026

4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Granada in Southern Spain

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Granada in Southern Spain
A scene of the earthquake covered in rubbles. Photo: Reuters

GRANADA, Spain – A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck southern Spain early Saturday, with strong shaking reported across parts of Granada province and neighbouring Malaga.

The earthquake occurred at about 1:04 a.m. local time on August 15, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN). Okay News reports that the epicentre was near Alhendín, in Granada province, at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

The IGN recorded the earthquake at an intensity of IV to V, with residents reporting that the tremor was strongly felt in several communities in Granada and Malaga provinces.

Andalusia’s 112 emergency service received calls from residents in Granada city and nearby municipalities including La Zubia, Churriana de la Vega, Las Gabias, Ogíjares and Maracena.

The earthquake came hours after a separate magnitude 3.7 tremor struck the area at about 6:43 p.m. on Friday. That earthquake was centred in La Zubia and was also felt across Granada and surrounding communities.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries following Saturday’s stronger earthquake.

The two earthquakes within several hours caused residents across a wide area of southern Spain to report noticeable shaking, prompting emergency services to respond to calls from affected communities.

Corrections and tips
Google News

Stay connected via Google

Add Okay News as a preferred source for faster follow-through coverage.

Preferred sourceAdd on Google
Advertisement

About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow the report beyond this story

Follow Okay News across the channels and tools you use most.

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Preferred sourceAdd on GoogleFollow Okay News updates across Google surfaces.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.