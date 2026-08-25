65 Nigerians to Return Home From South Africa on Wednesday.

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ABUJA, Nigeria – A batch of 65 Nigerian nationals will return home from South Africa on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the repatriation in a statement released on its official X platform on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Private individuals sponsored the return of the citizens, who are scheduled to depart Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at 3:30 p.m. local time aboard South African Airways.

The flight is scheduled to arrive at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at 8:45 p.m. WAT on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the return of the 65 Nigerians.