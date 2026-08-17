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SINGAPORE – Police are investigating the alleged assault of a 73-year-old man who was pushed to the ground after patting a young girl on the head at a food court.

Security footage of the incident, which occurred on Saturday, circulated widely online, prompting debate over whether the man’s gesture was inappropriate and whether the subsequent physical confrontation was justified. Okay News reports that police have identified a 40-year-old man believed to have been involved.

The footage shows the elderly man walking past a table and briefly patting the girl on the head. A woman believed to be the child’s mother immediately intervened, before a man believed to be her father approached and confronted the elderly man.

After a heated exchange, the younger man appeared to grab the elderly man’s arm and throw him to the ground. Police have urged the public not to speculate about the incident while officers establish the facts.

The elderly man has been identified as Yeo Song Khoon, the owner of Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle, a family-run food stall at the shopping centre.

The incident has triggered an outpouring of support for Yeo and his business, with customers forming long queues at the stall. When visitors arrived on Monday, waiting times for a bowl of noodles reportedly exceeded one hour.

Yeo, who was serving customers at the stall, declined to discuss the incident further, saying he felt “overwhelmed by the attention”. Customers were seen checking on his wellbeing and taking photographs with him.

Yeo’s family had earlier appealed on Facebook for help identifying the alleged assailant. The post said Yeo had previous leg and hip injuries and initially did not want to pursue the matter.

According to the family, the younger man later sat with Yeo, apologised and offered him a drink. However, Yeo’s son said his father developed severe back pain after being thrown to the ground and argued that an apology could not erase the physical injuries.

Yeo later told Singapore’s Channel NewsAsia that he patted the girl because he thought she was adorable. He said he began experiencing pain several hours after the incident and was taking paracetamol.

Police have not disclosed whether charges have been filed. Yeo’s son has thanked officers for their response and said he hoped justice would be served for his father.