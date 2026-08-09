LOS ANGELES, United States – Senegalese-American singer Akon has recalled a private performance for a wealthy Middle Eastern family, saying the unusual experience made him feel more like entertainment for their amusement than a performing artist.

Okay News reports that Akon said the family paid him millions of dollars for a private show, but only three people attended the event: a man, his wife and their daughter.

According to Akon, the daughter repeatedly asked him to perform his hit song “Lonely” for about two hours while laughing throughout the performance. He said the experience changed his perception of the event and made him feel like a “jester” hired for the family’s amusement.

Akon’s account highlights the unusual experiences that can come with performing at exclusive private events, where artists may be booked for audiences far smaller and more personal than those at conventional concerts.