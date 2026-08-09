August 10, 2026

“A Middle Eastern Family Paid Me Millions to Sing ‘Lonely’ for 3 People” – Akon

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
“A Middle Eastern Family Paid Me Millions’ to Sing ‘Lonely’ for 3 People” – Akon
Akon

LOS ANGELES, United States – Senegalese-American singer Akon has recalled a private performance for a wealthy Middle Eastern family, saying the unusual experience made him feel more like entertainment for their amusement than a performing artist.

Okay News reports that Akon said the family paid him millions of dollars for a private show, but only three people attended the event: a man, his wife and their daughter.

According to Akon, the daughter repeatedly asked him to perform his hit song “Lonely” for about two hours while laughing throughout the performance. He said the experience changed his perception of the event and made him feel like a “jester” hired for the family’s amusement.

Akon’s account highlights the unusual experiences that can come with performing at exclusive private events, where artists may be booked for audiences far smaller and more personal than those at conventional concerts.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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