ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Nigerian military ruler and president Olusegun Obasanjo has recalled how he learned of the death of former military ruler Sani Abacha while he was serving a prison sentence.

Obasanjo said a prison warden came to his cell and told him that Abacha had died. Okay News reports that shortly after he received the news, an announcement was made on radio that Obasanjo was to be released from prison.

He said he was released the following day, bringing an end to his imprisonment under Abacha’s military government.

Obasanjo was arrested in 1995 and convicted of involvement in an alleged coup plot against Abacha’s government. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, although the sentence was later reduced to 15 years.

Abacha died suddenly on 8 June 1998, while still serving as Nigeria’s military ruler. His death was followed by the emergence of General Abdulsalami Abubakar as head of state.

Obasanjo also recalled another episode involving the recovery of £3 million allegedly taken from the Central Bank of Nigeria and seized by British authorities at an airport.

He said that before becoming president, he travelled to the United Kingdom and raised the matter with then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

According to Obasanjo, he told Blair that a Nigerian involved in taking the money was a thief and warned that Britain could become an accomplice if the funds were not returned to Nigeria.

He said the money was released the following day.

Obasanjo made the disclosures in an interview with Tokunbo Akerele, founder of Inspire Africa, in which he also discussed his childhood, military career, political leadership and personal philosophy.