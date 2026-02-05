ABC Transport Plc Reports 121% Surge In Annual Profit To N1.4 Billion

ABC Transport Plc, a leading Nigerian road transportation and logistics company, reported a pre-tax profit of N1.4 billion for the 2025 financial year, marking a 121% increase from the N634.7 million earned in the previous year.

This strong performance was primarily driven by a 29.33% growth in total revenue, which rose to N16.3 billion, with loads and waybill services contributing the largest share of N5.3 billion, followed by haulage operations and transport earnings.

Okay News reports that the company’s improved profitability was further supported by a 46.22% jump in gross profit to N3.8 billion, alongside increased other operating income and a reduction in finance costs, which fell to N433.4 million.

Despite a sharp 67.11% rise in administrative expenses to N2.7 billion, the overall operational efficiency and top-line growth were sufficient to more than double the bottom line, with post-tax profit reaching N863.7 million.

The balance sheet strengthened considerably, with total assets growing to N14.4 billion from N10.1 billion, largely due to an increase in property, plant, and equipment valued at N10.4 billion.

Shareholders’ equity saw a remarkable improvement, rising to N1.7 billion from N767.0 million, as retained losses from 2024 were transformed into a retained profit of N275.4 million, signaling a robust financial turnaround for the firm.

Despite the impressive results, the company’s shares on the Nigerian Exchange remained flat in February 2026, following a 27.32% gain in January. Market analysts anticipate a positive reaction to the earnings performance in the coming weeks, as the results demonstrate ABC Transport’s recovery and resilience in Nigeria’s competitive logistics and road transport sector, positioning it for sustainable growth.