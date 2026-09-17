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ABA, Nigeria – The Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, has announced that the state administration will soon flag off the full reconstruction of Uratta Road and Old Express Road in Aba as part of its sustained urban regeneration drive to restore commercial vitality to the industrial hub, government officials confirmed in an official communique.

Governor Otti also announced executive approval for the immediate construction of Umuebeke Road, an access arterial located off the Port Harcourt Road corridor, designed to alleviate daily transportation bottlenecks for residents, market traders, and corporate enterprises operating along the axis.

Okay News reports that in an official statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, the policy announcements were made during a thanksgiving service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Umuogor, in Aba South Local Government Area.

Addressing communal appeals presented by the parish leadership, Governor Otti explained that requests regarding the creation of additional polling units to bring balloting closer to the grassroots remain under statutory review, noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will finalize its official constituency and ward delineation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Turning to community developmental partnerships, the governor pledged to collaborate with prominent industrialist Ide John Udeagbala to facilitate the church’s land project and promised personal support for the parish’s fundraising initiative to construct a retirement home for senior clergy.

He reaffirmed his administration’s strict policy of fiscal discipline, stating that public treasury funds are reserved exclusively for statutory government projects and cannot be appropriated for private or non-governmental ventures.

Reflecting on the homily on reconciliation delivered by the Parish Priest, Reverend Father Brendan Obiji, Governor Otti commended the message, describing forgiveness as a vital ingredient for personal advancement, communal peace, and national healing.

“Our life is ordained by God,” Governor Otti stated during his address to the congregation. “Sometimes, God uses those who offend us to teach us lessons or prepare us for the future. If we hold on to grievances, God may not forgive us. Forgiveness is key. Some of us may not be here today if we had not forgiven. We must forgive, forget, and move on.”

Earlier in his sermon, Reverend Father Obiji praised the state government for completing the reconstruction of the previously abandoned Port Harcourt Road, observing that the revitalized infrastructure has stimulated commercial traffic and restored neighborhood businesses.

Echoing the sentiments of the congregation, church elder Chief Peter Nwosu commended the governor’s infrastructure delivery, singling out the administration’s urban sanitation and waste management reforms as an outstanding achievement that transformed the environmental landscape of the commercial city.