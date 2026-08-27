Abia Marks 35 Years as Otti Promises New Era of Development

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UMUAHIA, Nigeria – Abia State Governor Alex Otti has commended the resilience and collective contributions of the people of Abia State toward state building over the past three and a half decades, declaring that the state has entered a new epoch of socio-economic revitalization as it marks its 35th anniversary.

Governor Otti made the remarks during a statewide broadcast titled “Abia and the Miracle of Resilience” on Thursday, August 27, 2026, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation from the old Imo State on August 27, 1991.

Okay News reports that the Governor paid tribute to the state’s first democratically elected governor, the late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, as well as his civilian predecessors—Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Theodore Orji, and Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu—for their contributions to the political and economic evolution of God’s Own State.

“Individually and collectively, every one of us has uniquely contributed to shaping the character of our State, drawing its identity and laying out the map of its future,” Otti said. “Our joy on this momentous occasion does not come from a place of vanity, it is firmed on the conviction that a new epoch is upon us, our moment has arrived and with gratitude, we shall seize the opportunities of our day to create a better world for those coming after us.”

The Governor also recognized the founding military administrators who oversaw the state’s formative administrative structures and maintained public peace during its early years, including Air Vice Marshal Frank Ajobena, Brigadier General Chinyere Ike Nwosu, Commander Temi Ejoor, Colonel Moses Fasanya, and Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Obi.

“Their investments in infrastructure and commitment to public order greatly shaped the construct of our economic and social experiences as our identity began to emerge,” Otti noted. “Like all of us, our past leaders may not have been perfect, but we must never lose sight of their efforts at building a political entity that answers to the aspirations of all who share in its heritage.”

Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to urban renewal, institutional transparency, healthcare reform, and enterprise support, urging citizens across the state and the diaspora to sustain their civic pride and collaborate in advancing Abia’s long-term prosperity.