Abiodun Joins Leaders to Mark Obasanjo’s 89th Birthday in Abeokuta

Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria – Governor Dapo Abiodun on Thursday joined eminent leaders and scholars in Abeokuta to celebrate the 89th birthday of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The event, organised by the Centre for Human Security and Dialogue, featured a distinguished lecture titled “The Global Africa Enlightenment: From Chains to Renaissance.” The theme, participants noted, reflected Africa’s historical journey, its struggles and resilience, as well as the growing call for transformation and continental renewal.

Speaking at the gathering, Abiodun described Obasanjo as a statesman whose influence transcends Nigeria, praising his contributions to national development, African unity and global diplomacy. He said the lecture offered an opportunity to reflect on Africa’s past while reinforcing the need for unity, knowledge-driven growth and purposeful leadership.

Okay News reports that the Ogun governor prayed for continued strength and good health for the former president, often referred to as the “Baba of Africa,” as he continues to lend his voice to issues of governance and pan-African advocacy.

Obasanjo, who turned 89 on March 5, remains one of Nigeria’s most prominent political figures, having served both as military Head of State and later as civilian president.