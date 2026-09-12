Abiodun Says Governors Should Account for Fuel Subsidy Gains

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IJEBU-ODE, Nigeria — Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said state governors, rather than President Bola Tinubu, should explain how revenue gains from the petrol subsidy removal are spent.

Speaking on September 10, 2026, at an All Progressives Congress rally at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Abiodun stated that state executives receive the increased federal allocations resulting from the policy. Okay News reports that Abiodun made the declaration while addressing party supporters at the political gathering.

“They want to bring back subsidy. Are they mad? They were asking our leader to explain what he did with subsidy removal gains,” Abiodun said. “It is we (governors) that should make such explanations because it is we, state governors, that collect the money.”

Abiodun noted that the increased state funds have been directed toward infrastructure and local support initiatives.

“Besides, what have we been using to build airport, road, schools, housing and incentives for farmers? Isn’t it from subsidy?” he asked.

The governor addressed the 2027 general elections, dismissing the prospects of opposition political parties.

“Go and tell your people that all of them are not up to one. We will defeat them mercilessly,” Abiodun said.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for accountability regarding the subsidy savings and proposed reintroducing a form of fuel subsidy if elected.

Nigeria’s Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, stated in August 2026 that removing the subsidy saved the federation N15.8tn ($11.9 billion) between June 2023 and December 2025.