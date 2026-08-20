About 40 Feared Dead as Boat Carrying Farmers Capsizes in Sokoto

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SOKOTO, Nigeria – About 40 people are feared dead after a boat carrying farmers to their rice farms capsized in Gorau town, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The incident occurred while the victims were crossing a stream to reach their farms, with most of those on board reportedly children aged between 10 and 15 years.

Okay News gathered that more than 70 people were on the boat when it capsized shortly after departure.

An eyewitness said about 40 bodies had been recovered, while six people, including the village head, were rescued.

“So far, we have recovered about 40 bodies, while six people, including the village head, were rescued,” local journalist Sharhabilu Yahuza Kiliya, who was at the scene, said.

He said those on board included farm owners and labourers engaged to harvest rice in the area.

“The canoe capsized shortly after take-off. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with local divers searching for those still missing and recovering bodies,” Kiliya added.

Rescue efforts are continuing as local divers search the waterway for survivors and those still missing.