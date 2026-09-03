About 80 Migrants Die in Boat Disaster off Canary Islands

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LAS PALMAS, Spain – Approximately 80 migrants have died after an overcrowded vessel from West Africa suffered catastrophic engine failure and drifted for nearly a month before being intercepted off the southern coast of Gran Canaria, Spain’s Maritime Rescue service confirmed on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The boat, which originally departed The Gambia on August 7, 2026, with an estimated 128 passengers on board, endured 27 grueling days adrift in open waters before Spanish maritime patrol units located the distressed vessel on Wednesday afternoon.

Okay News reports that emergency cutters reached the craft around midnight, evacuating emaciated survivors and bringing them ashore to the Arguineguín pier in Gran Canaria, where specialized medical personnel and volunteers from the Red Cross established an emergency triage station.

Maritime authorities confirmed that five bodies were recovered directly from the boat upon arrival, while roughly 75 passengers perished during the treacherous voyage and were lost at sea due to severe hypothermia, dehydration, starvation, and turbulent ocean swells that prevented the recovery of remains.

Helena Maleno, the founder of the migration advocacy group Walking Borders (Caminando Fronteras), disclosed that eyewitness accounts from survivors confirmed that three women and an infant were among those who died during the journey across the Atlantic.

“At dawn this morning, we confirmed approximately 80 deaths, out of a total of 128 passengers,” Spain’s Maritime Rescue said in an operational briefing. “The survivors were taken to the Arguineguín pier and are being cared for by local authorities. The bodies of many of those who died could not be recovered because of adverse weather conditions.”

The disaster triggered renewed political outrage from Canary Islands Regional President Fernando Clavijo, who condemned the recurrent loss of life along West African maritime routes and urged the central government in Madrid and the European Union to implement coordinated, humane border and migration policies.

“It is intolerable that lives continue to be lost,” Clavijo stated. “The Canaries cannot get used to or accept as normal the fact that the Atlantic continues to be a death trap.”

The tragedy follows elevated migration pressures across Spanish frontiers, including intense humanitarian strain in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta in July, highlighting the perils of the Atlantic route from Mauritania, Senegal, and The Gambia, widely regarded by international humanitarian agencies as among the world’s most lethal sea crossings.

While the central administration of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has advocated a managed, humanitarian approach to migrant integration and labor regularization to support national economic productivity, subnational authorities in the Canary Islands continue to warn that emergency accommodation, healthcare facilities, and unaccompanied minor shelters on the archipelago remain stretched beyond capacity.