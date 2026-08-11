August 11, 2026

ABU Investigates Professor Reported to Have 5 PhDs, 7 Degrees, 5 Master’s, Other Qualifications

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
ABU Investigates Professor Reported to Have 5 PhDs, 7 Degrees, 5 Master’s, Other Qualifications

ZARIA, Nigeria – Management at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has initiated an official investigation to verify the academic credentials of Arc. Abdullahi Abubakar, a professor in the institution’s Faculty of Environmental Design.

The decision follows viral social media reports citing an extensive profile attributed to the scholar, which reportedly lists five doctoral degrees, five master’s degrees, seven undergraduate degrees, and 11 diplomas. According to Okay News reports, Director of Public Affairs at ABU Awwal Umar confirmed that university authorities will establish the facts before issuing a formal public stance on the matter.

Abubakar, a former Head of the Department of Architecture who currently serves as Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Design, declined to address the viral claims directly when contacted by reporters, stating via text message that he would reserve comment for a later time.

University officials emphasized that the institution will complete all standard investigative procedures before taking further administrative action or releasing additional statements regarding the professor’s academic standing.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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