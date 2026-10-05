Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, announced higher undergraduate registration charges on Monday, October 5, 2026, with the revised fees taking effect from the 2026/2027 academic session.
The new schedule lists charges for Nigerian students ranging from ₦143,000 to ₦298,000, depending on their programme and level of study. The highest amount applies to 600-level medical students.
The university published the figures in a special bulletin signed by its management. Okay News reports that the governing council approved the increase at its special meeting on September 29, after considering a Senate resolution passed on September 24 and consultations with university stakeholders.
For students taking the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree, the charges are ₦242,000 at 100 level, ₦283,000 at 200 level and ₦263,000 at 300 level. Students at 400 and 500 levels are listed at ₦258,000, while those at 600 level will pay ₦298,000.
Dentistry students will pay ₦242,000 at 100 level, ₦263,000 at 200 and 300 levels, and ₦258,000 at 400 and 500 levels. The amount for 600-level students is ₦278,000.
Nursing Science charges range from ₦203,000 to ₦238,000, with first-year students listed at ₦212,000. First-year Medical Laboratory Science and Medical Radiography students are also listed at ₦212,000.
Students entering Civil Law or Law with specialisation in Islamic Law will pay ₦182,000. The charge rises to ₦203,000 at 200 and 300 levels, falls to ₦198,000 at 400 level and reaches ₦218,000 at 500 level.
Several engineering programmes, including Civil, Computer, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, carry charges of ₦172,000 for 100-level students, ₦188,000 at 200 level and ₦173,000 at 300 level. Students at 400 and 500 levels will pay ₦188,000.
Computer Science students are listed at ₦172,000 in their first year, ₦163,000 at 200 level, ₦183,000 at 300 level and ₦178,000 at 400 level.
For Accounting, Economics and Public Administration, first-year charges are ₦152,000. Students at 200 and 300 levels will pay ₦143,000, while the charge at 400 level is ₦158,000.
Both the Bachelor of Pharmacy and Doctor of Pharmacy programmes have charges ranging from ₦203,000 to ₦258,000, with first-year students listed at ₦232,000. Veterinary Medicine charges range from ₦232,000 to ₦263,000.
The bulletin separates the totals for Nigerian students from tuition figures for non-Nigerians. Listed tuition ranges from ₦300,000 to ₦450,000 for non-Nigerian residents and from ₦2.05 million to ₦4.1 million for non-Nigerian non-residents, depending on the programme.
The notice does not specify a payment deadline or provide a separate accommodation schedule. Management said: “The details of the new charges will be available on the students’ portal.”