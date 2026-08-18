ABU Students to Represent Nigeria at Global ENACTUS Competition

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ZARIA, Nigeria – Students from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) will represent Nigeria at the 2026 ENACTUS World Cup after winning the national competition in Lagos.

The international competition is scheduled to take place in São Paulo, Brazil, in November. Okay News reports that the ABU team earned the opportunity after emerging as Nigeria’s champions at the national contest held from 11 to 15 August.

The national competition brought together students from universities and polytechnics across Nigeria to showcase projects designed to address social and economic challenges through innovation and entrepreneurship.

ABU’s winning project focused on tackling major challenges affecting tomato farming, including pests that damage crops before harvest and losses that occur after harvesting.

The team developed its project around practical solutions aimed at reducing crop losses and improving the productivity and sustainability of tomato farming communities.

The team’s adviser, Professor M.K. Aliyu, attributed the victory to the students’ research, community engagement and commitment to developing solutions to real-world problems.

ABU’s victory gives the students an opportunity to showcase their innovation on an international platform as they compete against ENACTUS teams from around the world in Brazil.