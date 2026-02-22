Abuja Council Elections Clarify Nigeria’s Political Divide, Says Wike

Abuja, Nigeria — The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Nyesom Wike, has said that the outcome of the Saturday, February 21, 2026 Area Council elections in Abuja has helped define the country’s political landscape.

The Federal Capital Territory is Nigeria’s capital region and is administered directly by the federal government. It comprises six Area Councils, which function similarly to local government authorities in other parts of the country.

Speaking on Sunday, February 22, 2026, in a special broadcast aired on national television and radio stations, Wike praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s current Head of State and leader of the All Progressives Congress, for what he described as the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The All Progressives Congress, which is the ruling political party at the federal level, won five of the six chairmanship seats across the Area Councils. The party secured victories in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abaji, Bwari, Kwali, and Kuje. The Peoples Democratic Party, Nigeria’s main opposition party, won the remaining chairmanship seat in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Earlier, President Tinubu had commended Wike “for his remarkable achievements in the territory, which have yielded political dividends to the governing APC.”

In his broadcast, Wike said, “The peaceful conduct of the election is a testament to the commitment of the people of the FCT to democracy and good governance.”

He added, “I thank the residents for believing in the renewed and credible democratic process being championed by the government of President Bola Tinubu.”

Okay News reports that the minister argued that the election results had drawn a clear line between Nigeria’s ruling party and its opposition.

According to him, the outcome showed that “Nigerians now know the ruling party and the real opposition party.”

Wike congratulated both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party on their respective victories and acknowledged all candidates who contested in the elections.

“To all the candidates who participated in the election, I commend your belief in our democracy,” he said.

“Your participation is a proof of your commitment to ensuring that the voice of the minority is heard, even when it is the majority that will always have its way.”

The minister also criticised opponents of the current administration, stating that the election “further exposed the hypocrisy of people who go about buying corn and groundnut from roadside sellers for the purpose of campaign just to deceive Nigerians.”

He added, “Yesterday, the residents of FCT demonstrated that they cannot be deceived by emergency democrats, who have chosen not to see anything good in our country and its government.”

Wike attributed both the peaceful nature of the election and the electoral outcome to the leadership of President Tinubu and to the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is the policy framework guiding the federal government.

“This election is a reflection of the President’s vision and leadership, and a testimony that the Renewed Hope Agenda has brought optimism and confidence to the people of the FCT,” he said.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria’s electoral management body, for conducting what he described as a free, fair, and credible election. In addition, he praised security agencies for maintaining order throughout the voting process.

“At this juncture, I also congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting a free, fair, and credible election. This is a reflection of President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening our democratic institutions and ensuring that our electoral processes are transparent and reliable,” he said.

Wike urged those elected to office to serve with humility and dedication.

“To the winners of the elections, I congratulate you on your victory. You have been given a mandate to serve the people, and I urge you to do so with humility, dedication, and commitment to excellence. Work tirelessly to improve the lives of the residents, and bring development to our communities,” he said.

He also thanked residents across the Federal Capital Territory, particularly those living in satellite towns surrounding the city centre, for participating in large numbers.

“As an administration, we pledge to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to FCT residents, in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President,” he added.