Abuja Council Officials Face Summons Over ₦100bn Audit Queries

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Nigeria’s House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has ordered senior officials of the six councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to appear on October 14, 2026, over unresolved audit queries involving about ₦100 billion.

Committee Chairman Bamidele Salam announced the summons in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Tuesday, October 6. It is directed at the councils’ directors of personnel management and finance, together with their heads of audit.

Okay News reports that the committee set the new appearance date after the council chairmen missed a hearing on September 22. Salam said they had requested that earlier date.

“Yet, they failed to appear or send in any representation,” Salam said.

The councils are Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali. They form the local government tier in the territory that includes Nigeria’s capital.

The 2021 audit findings cited by the committee included about ₦7.65 billion in outstanding liabilities. These covered pension and tax deductions that had not been remitted, alongside unpaid contractor obligations.

The committee is also seeking documents and explanations for ₦24.87 billion spent on personnel, overheads and capital projects in 2021. The audit raised concerns about incomplete asset records, including ₦336 million in non-current assets at Gwagwalada council.

The figures concern unresolved audit questions and do not establish that ₦100 billion was stolen. The material reviewed for this report did not include the councils’ responses to the latest summons.

Salam said the officials would face consequences under the relevant service rules if they failed to appear on October 14.