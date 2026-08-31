Activist Dele Farotimi Says VeryDarkMan Replaces Judiciary

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Human rights lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi stated that social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has replaced the judiciary as the hope of the common man in Nigeria.

Okay News reports that Dele Farotimi made the statements in a video uploaded on YouTube on Saturday, August 29, 2026, while reacting to the controversy surrounding VeryDarkMan’s invitation to the Nigerian Bar Association’s 66th Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Dele Farotimi stated that the emergence and growing influence of VeryDarkMan reflect the failure of Nigeria’s judicial system to deliver justice to ordinary citizens. He noted that a society with a functional police and judicial system would not tolerate alternative sources of justice.

“A society that has law and order, that is ruled by law, that has a functional police system, a functional court system, would not even tolerate the presence or existence of a VDM. VDM is the life indictment of a judicial system that is essentially peopled by crooks in the place of jurists. That’s what VDM is,” Dele Farotimi said.

“It represents a type, a type that has been tolerated, mollified because of the failure of the system.”

He added that attacking the activist would not resolve the institutional failures in the country.

“The reality is that you are the one who has to do something to fix the image in the mirror. VDM is merely the image in your mirror. The society you have built requires VDM to find justice,” Dele Farotimi said.

“It’s easier to find justice through the types and likes of VDM than through your courts. They say the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. Nah, lie.”

“VDM has become the last hope of the common man in the society that you built. Shame on all of you. And not just the lawyers or the judges, but the entire society that has made this possible.”

He warned that similar figures could emerge if institutions fail to address public grievances.

“The society you built requires VDM to do justice. Very soon there will be multiplicities of VDM in the society that you have built. And if you have not noticed, there are already copycat VDMs springing up,” Dele Farotimi said.

“Because the society requires VDM to find justice. How much of a shameful society have we built? Or shall I say shameless society?”

“If the courts are useless, the VDMs of this world will emerge. And if you think VDM is the end of it, that’s the best you’re going to get. The ones who will come after, some of them will come behind him and they will carry guns to enforce their laws.”

“The reality of the matter is that, look very well in that mirror. Look well in the mirror that is being held up for you. If you have built a society where the truth has become an offense, it is because the law does not rule that society.”

“In societies where the law rules, the truth is protected almost at any and all cost.”

He stated that judicial reform requires collective action.

“I wrote a book. It wasn’t about Afe Babaola. My book was about the judicial, is about the judiciary. No matter how corrupt you might deem a single person, human beings are necessarily mortals. You don’t die one day,” Dele Farotimi said.

“Would the death of anybody end the corruption and put refraction into the judiciary or society? No. It would take the collective determined to change our sickling reality to ever change it, if they will.”

“But to continue to ignore the truth that are told to you and then proceed to attack persons, and then proceed to subvert traditional systems to protect an individual so that you may protect a lie.”

“Shame on all of you. Let me be very clear. Look at Vidian very well.”

“He’s the first in a line. More are going to come unless you fix the problem. So yacking away, attacking his person, he’s not going to do anything.”

“He’s not going to do shishi. Your hypocritical calculates will change nothing.”

“I understand that some of you are seized of the right motivations to see your profession chippened, turned to theatre, removed from the ombud portable to the vigilantes activism of VDM.”

“But the reality is that this is what Nigeria has become. If you are going to be bemoaning his invitation, ask yourself what led us to get to the point where we built a society, where justice is better assured with a VDM than your court.”

“It didn’t happen overnight.”

“It didn’t happen by accident. We didn’t stumble into this. We allowed it.”

“Think about it.”

VeryDarkMan participated in a panel session on insecurity at the Nigerian Bar Association’s conference before criticizing the legal profession.

“This bunch of clowns are telling me that law is a noble profession,” VeryDarkMan said.

“Well, lately, law has not been a noble profession. I’m sorry to say. I’m not even sorry to say. It is what it is.”

“But even you, some of you who are not even practising. Mind you, law is one of the most broke professions we have in the country.”