Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36

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LOS ANGELES, United States – Actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has died at the age of 36.

Panettiere’s death was announced by her father, Skip Panettiere, on Sunday, August 16. Her representative later confirmed the news to ABC News and PEOPLE, while Okay News understands that no details about the cause or circumstances of her death have been released.

In a statement, her family described Panettiere as an extraordinary presence who brought joy to those around her and to millions of viewers. She began working as a child and secured roles in daytime television series including One Life to Live and Guiding Light at the age of four.

Panettiere became internationally recognised after portraying Claire Bennet in NBC’s science-fiction drama Heroes. She later starred as country singer Juliette Barnes in the musical television series Nashville.

Her death comes months after the release of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published in May 2026. The book explored several difficult periods in her life, including the 2023 death of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, and her struggles with postpartum depression and alcohol dependency.

Panettiere also wrote extensively about her daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, whom she had with former fiancé and Ukrainian boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko. Kaya, now 11, has lived primarily with her father since Panettiere agreed to give him full custody.

Despite their separation, Panettiere said her relationship with Kaya remained strong. She described being apart from her daughter as one of the most painful experiences of her life while expressing gratitude for being her mother.

Panettiere had continued making public appearances and promoting her memoir in the months before her death. Her final Instagram post was shared on July 27, when she posted a photograph with photographer Randall Slavin.

Further details surrounding Panettiere’s death have not been disclosed. She is survived by her daughter, Kaya, and her family.