Adamawa Declares Monday Work-Free Day in Honour of Bamanga Tukur

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YOLA, Nigeria – Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has declared Monday, September 14, 2026, a work-free day across the state in honour of the late elder statesman, prominent industrialist, and Second Republic governor of the defunct Gongola State, Alhaji Bamanga Muhammad Tukur, CON, the state government announced in an official executive communique on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The declaration was conveyed in an official statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, who explained that the civic holiday forms an integral part of an official three-day state mourning period enacted by the Adamawa State Government to commemorate the life and national service of the revered political patriarch.

Okay News reports that under the executive directive, all national and state flags across public institutions, administrative ministries, local council secretariats, and government facilities in Adamawa State are to be flown at half-mast throughout the duration of the mourning period.

The state government emphasized that the work-free day is intended to provide civil servants, artisans, students, and citizens across the state’s 21 local government areas the opportunity to participate in communal memorial observances, pay their final respects, and reflect upon the enduring legacies of the late leader.

While administrative offices, public institutions, and standard commercial services pause routine operations for the day, the state government clarified that personnel delivering essential services—including healthcare institutions, public safety agencies, emergency responders, and water utility commands—are mandated to maintain continuous operations to ensure public welfare remains uncompromised.

Governor Fintiri urged residents, religious organizations, and traditional institutions across the state to utilize the work-free day to conduct solemn prayers for the eternal repose of the late elder statesman’s soul, asking Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant his family, associates, and the people of Adamawa State the fortitude to bear the loss.

The statewide tribute follows the passing of the Tafidan Adamawa on Saturday afternoon, September 12, 2026, in Abuja at the age of 90, occurring just three days prior to what would have marked his 91st birthday.

Tukur’s mortal remains were interred in Yola on Sunday morning in accordance with Islamic funeral injunctions (Janazah) at the Palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, in an emotional ceremony attended by Governor Fintiri, business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, and mourners from across the federation.

Born on September 15, 1935, Tukur forged a distinguished career as General Manager and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Ports Authority between 1975 and 1982, civilian Governor of the old Gongola State in 1983, Federal Minister of Industries from 1993 to 1995, and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party between March 2012 and January 2014, leaving an indelible imprint on Nigeria’s political and economic evolution.