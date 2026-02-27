Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri Defects to APC in Major Political Shift

Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria – The Governor of Adamawa State in northeastern Nigeria, Ahmadu Fintiri, has officially left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and joined Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress.

Governor Fintiri made the announcement on Friday, February 27, 2026, during a statewide broadcast from Yola, the capital of Adamawa State in northeastern Nigeria. Adamawa State shares an international border with Cameroon and is one of Nigeria’s 36 states.

In his address, the governor said he defected alongside all members of his cabinet and officials of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state. He explained that the decision was taken in what he described as the broader development interest of the people of Adamawa State.

The All Progressives Congress is the governing political party at the federal level in Nigeria. The Peoples Democratic Party, which Governor Fintiri previously belonged to, is the main opposition political party in the country.

Governor Fintiri did not outline specific political disagreements in his broadcast, but he stated that his action was aimed at accelerating development and improving governance outcomes in Adamawa State.

Okay News reports that political defections between Nigeria’s major parties often reshape power balances at both state and federal levels, particularly as the country moves closer to future electoral cycles. Such shifts can influence legislative alignments, federal funding relationships, and political negotiations across regions.

The governor was also seen publicly displaying the membership card of the All Progressives Congress, symbolically confirming his move to the ruling party.

The development is expected to trigger reactions within both the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State and nationally. Political observers will now watch how this realignment affects party structures, elected officials, and governance priorities in the state.

Further details are anticipated from both parties in the coming hours.