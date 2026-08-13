ADC Blames Tinubu for Senator’s Osun Election Remark

ABUJA, Nigeria: The African Democratic Congress on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, blamed Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu for violent political rhetoric used by Senator Francis Fadahunsi ahead of the upcoming Osun State governorship election.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, stated on Arise News that the senator interpreted recent comments from the president as authorization for his conduct. Okay News reports that Fadahunsi was recently questioned by the Osun State Police Command over statements made at an All Progressives Congress campaign rally in Ilesa.

Abdullahi said the senator drew inspiration from the president for his rhetoric. “I don’t want to blame Senator Fadahunsi. I blame President Bola Tinubu. He got his imprimatur for what he said from President Bola Tinubu. He got his authorisation from President Bola Tinubu,” Abdullahi said.

The statements by the senator were interpreted as encouraging his supporters to attack members of the Accord Party. Abdullahi argued that the past statements from the president influenced how followers behave during campaigns.

“When the President of the Federal Republic says ‘all is fair in politics,’ it means that you can maim, you can kill, you can steal, you can do whatever it takes, just deliver victory,” Abdullahi said. “A president doesn’t need to say everything. When a president says ‘all is fair in politics,’ you are authorising any kind of behaviour. A subordinate, someone who looks up to you, can interpret it anywhere they like,” Abdullahi added.

Tinubu originally made the remark on July 28, 2026, while hosting the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during a discussion about the 2027 political contest.

The upcoming election features Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress running against incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke and Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress. “If this is going to be a free and fair election, ADC will win this election,” Abdullahi said.

Abdullahi also criticised the deployment of heavily armed security personnel in the state ahead of the poll, referring to the presence as the militarisation of the political space.