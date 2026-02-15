ADC Blasts Tinubu For Attending Argungu Festival Amid Killings

Abuja, Nigeria – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu for attending the Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State while insecurity escalates across the country. The opposition party argued that the President’s presence at the festival demonstrates a lack of concern for the lives of citizens, noting that nearly 1,300 Nigerians have been killed in the last 41 days.

Okay News reports that the statement was issued on February 15, 2026, by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC. The party expressed particular alarm over a video allegedly released by terrorists regarding recent abductions in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. In the video, the kidnappers reportedly challenged the official government figures concerning the number of people taken captive.

The ADC warned that the security situation in Kwara State is of strategic importance, as the Kaiama axis serves as a direct link to Oyo State in the South West. According to the party, the spread of terrorist activity from the southern parts of Kwara to the north suggests that insurgents are attempting to establish a safe haven in the region. The party claimed that when non-state actors feel emboldened enough to publicly contradict official government data, it signals a dangerous “erosion of deterrence” and suggests the government has lost control.

In response to the crisis, the ADC has demanded that the Federal Government immediately launch a coordinated rescue operation and provide a transparent briefing to resolve discrepancies in the number of victims. The party also called for an urgent security audit of the forest corridors between Kaiama and Kainji Lake, alongside strengthened interstate security measures between Kwara, Niger, and Oyo states to halt further terrorist expansion.