ADC Condemns Alleged Edo Attack, Blames APC

Abuja, Nigeria – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly condemned what it described as a gun attack and assassination attempt in Edo State targeting former governor John Oyegun, party leader Peter Obi, and former Labour Party governorship candidate Olumide Akpata, who recently joined the party.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party alleged that the incident reflects a troubling pattern of political intimidation against opposition figures. The ADC described the reported attack as an act of terrorism and accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of fostering a climate of hostility toward opposition members.

The party also criticised Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, alleging that previous statements attributed to him heightened political tensions. According to the ADC, comments regarding the safety of opposition figures and allegations of cultism have contributed to an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the state.

The ADC maintained that Edo State and Nigeria at large remain constitutionally governed spaces where all citizens and political actors have rights to freedom of speech and lawful assembly. It warned that any harm to its leaders or members would be attributed to what it described as escalating official hostility.

The party further disclosed that it is compiling documented cases of alleged intimidation and plans to submit reports to diplomatic missions and the ECOWAS Court of Human Rights.

Reaffirming its stance, the ADC said it would continue to pursue lawful means to protect its members and urged supporters to remain calm and vigilant while carrying out their activities.