ADC Condemns Attempted Arrest of El-Rufai, Warns Against Political Intimidation

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised what it described as an attempted arrest of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at an airport without a warrant, raising concerns about due process and political neutrality.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party alleged that the development reflects a pattern of selective enforcement targeting opposition figures under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The ADC maintained that while no individual is above the law, legal processes must not be used as tools of political pressure.

According to the party, reports indicate that security operatives were positioned at the airport to arrest El-Rufai but did not present a warrant at the time. If confirmed, the ADC argued, such action would represent a serious procedural lapse and could undermine public confidence in constitutional safeguards.

The party also alleged double standards in the fight against corruption, claiming that politically exposed persons are sometimes embraced by the ruling party while critics face heightened scrutiny. It stressed that accountability must be even-handed and visible, warning that selective application of the law could weaken democratic institutions.

The ADC called on security and law enforcement agencies to remain professional and avoid actions that may be perceived as partisan. It added that political competition should be resolved through democratic processes, not through what it termed the shadow of selective law enforcement.