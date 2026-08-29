ADC Dismisses 2027 Coalition as OK Movement Rejects Group Merger

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ABUJA, Nigeria: The African Democratic Congress declared on August 29, 2026, that it does not require an opposition coalition to defeat Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, in the 2027 presidential election, while the OK Movement announced its refusal to merge with any external political body.

Okay News reports that Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress, stated during an interview on Arise TV that the party possesses sufficient political support to win the 2027 presidential election without an alliance. Bolaji Abdullahi said that although discussions are ongoing among opposition parties on areas of cooperation, the party does not depend on a coalition for victory. He said, “We don’t need a coalition to win this election. The African Democratic Congress does not need a coalition to win this election.”

Bolaji Abdullahi said talks among opposition parties focus on joint mechanisms for election monitoring and vote protection rather than selecting a single candidate. He said, “If we are able to build the kind of coalition that we started, maybe it will make our job easier, but we don’t need that coalition to win the election.” He said the party has six months to mobilize voters behind its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, before the election. Dismissing the political influence of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bolaji Abdullahi said, “The 2027 election will not be contested on the floor of the National Assembly. It is the people of Nigeria that will decide who they want to vote for.”

Separately, the OK Movement, a political support platform for the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, resolved to remain an independent organization following its National Leadership Summit in Abuja. The movement draws supporters from the Obidient Movement, Kwankwasiyya, the New Nigeria People’s Party, and the African Democratic Congress. A communiqué issued by Convener Barrister Oladipo Johnson, Deputy Director-General (North) Prince Suleiman Abubakar, Deputy Director-General (South) Mrs. Oluwatoyin Lanihun, and National Secretary Saadatu Mohammed Sani stated that the group will not accept any consolidation imposed from outside.

The summit affirmed John Ughulu as the founder and Director-General of the OK Movement, declining proposals for his replacement. The communique stated that the movement was built ward by ward across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory on the personal credibility of its founder. The leadership stated that state, local government, and ward leaders indicated they would not operate under any arrangement if the Director-General were removed or the group’s independence set aside.

The OK Movement also approved the appointment of Prince Suleiman Abubakar as Deputy Director-General (North) following the resignation of Ambassador Muhammad Auwal Musa. The leadership extended an invitation to Jacky Wayas to return to the organization in her original role as Director for Strategic Implementation and Planning.

Following the summit, the national leadership visited Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at his residence to report the outcome of their deliberations. The delegation also met with the Head of the OK Movement Advisory Council, Buba Galadima, who advised the group to maintain its independent status and warned against any proposal to merge into the Nigeria Democratic Congress.