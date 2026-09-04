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ABUJA, Nigeria – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially published its substantive list of 28 governorship and deputy governorship candidates nominated to contest state executive elections across Nigeria, the party’s national leadership announced from its headquarters in Wuse, Abuja, on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The release marks a significant milestone in the opposition party’s nationwide mobilization drive as political parties finalize candidate submissions with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of upcoming subnational polls.

Okay News reports that in an official bulletin issued and signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party presented candidates across 28 states, featuring a strategic blend of experienced administrators, former federal lawmakers, and grassroots political heavyweights.

Among the prominent figures securing the party’s gubernatorial tickets is former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who was confirmed as the party’s standard-bearer in Kebbi State, with Zagi Musa Mohammed selected as his running mate.

In Lagos State, former Labour Party flagbearer Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour clinched the ADC nomination, teaming up with former Peoples Democratic Party chieftain Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi as his running mate to mount a joint challenge in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The lineup features significant representation across Northern and Southern political battlegrounds. In Kaduna State, former governorship candidate Isa Mohammed Ashiru leads the ticket alongside Kantiok Irmiya Ishaku, while Kano State will see Ibrahim Ali Amin contest with Shehu Abdulkadir Bari. In Katsina State, former Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita secured the ticket with Aminu Yar’Adua Ahmed as his deputy, while former Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu pairs with Musa Ya’u Balarabe in Jigawa State, and former Senator Halliru Dauda Jika contests Bauchi State with Sama’ila Mohammed Kabir.

In the North Central and Middle Belt, former House of Representatives member Herman Iorwase Hembe was nominated for Benue State alongside Abba John Abba, while retired military officer Brigadier-General John Sunday Sura pairs with Pwajok-Kele Chundung Bitrus in Plateau State. In Niger State, Dr. Mohammed Pautagi leads the ticket with Musa Mamman, alongside Kwara State candidate Zakari Mohammed running with Olawuyi Julius Olayide, and Nasarawa State nominee Nuhu Angbazo contesting with Ahmed Yusuf.

Across the South-South and South-East, veteran Delta State politician Chief Great Ogboru clinched the ticket alongside Afiari Gloria, while former diplomat Nkoyo Toyo will contest Cross River State with Okwoche Andrew Adagbor. Former lawmaker Gabriel Pidomson was nominated for Rivers State with Okumgba David Amapakaye as running mate, while former All Progressives Congress national secretary John James Akpanudoedehe contests Akwa Ibom State alongside Nsien Mombuk Tommy.

In the South-East, Kalu Kalu Agu and Alozie Ogadinma Darlington secured the Abia State ticket, Ukpai Mba Udeh and Onwe Daniel Ede will run in Ebonyi State, and Ocho Obodoeze Chukwuma will partner Eze Arinze Christopher in Enugu State.

In the North-East and North-West, Modibbo Hammantukur Ribadu leads the Adamawa State ticket with Aguwa Kevin Iliya, Babagana Buhari and Mamman Dauda contest Borno State, Bala Bello and Bala Sani Isa will fly the flag in Gombe State, Abubakar Umar Tutare and Kwetishe Haruna Kwenyan contest Taraba State, and Kassim G. Gaidam pairs with Kori Lawan Mohammed in Yobe State. Former Sokoto State Deputy Governor Manir Mohammad Dan’iya was nominated for Sokoto State with Isah Bello Ambarura, while Shinkafi Bilyaminu Yusuf and Muhammad Abdulmuddalib Auwal will contest Zamfara State.

In the South-West, Biodun Collins Ogundipe and Muraina Oluwaranti Oluyemi were nominated for Ogun State, while Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke and Wahab Adeniyi will represent the party in Oyo State.

The party’s leadership stated that the candidates emerged through robust internal democratic processes designed to field competent, credible leaders capable of delivering developmental governance across all 28 states.

Full Directory of ADC Governorship Tickets