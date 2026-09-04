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ADC Releases Full List of 28 Governorship Candidates Across Nigeria

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
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Abubakar Malami is declared the consensus candidate for the Kebbi State Gubernatorial race under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Sunday, 24 May 2026.

ABUJA, Nigeria – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially published its substantive list of 28 governorship and deputy governorship candidates nominated to contest state executive elections across Nigeria, the party’s national leadership announced from its headquarters in Wuse, Abuja, on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The release marks a significant milestone in the opposition party’s nationwide mobilization drive as political parties finalize candidate submissions with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of upcoming subnational polls.

Okay News reports that in an official bulletin issued and signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party presented candidates across 28 states, featuring a strategic blend of experienced administrators, former federal lawmakers, and grassroots political heavyweights.

Among the prominent figures securing the party’s gubernatorial tickets is former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who was confirmed as the party’s standard-bearer in Kebbi State, with Zagi Musa Mohammed selected as his running mate.

In Lagos State, former Labour Party flagbearer Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour clinched the ADC nomination, teaming up with former Peoples Democratic Party chieftain Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi as his running mate to mount a joint challenge in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The lineup features significant representation across Northern and Southern political battlegrounds. In Kaduna State, former governorship candidate Isa Mohammed Ashiru leads the ticket alongside Kantiok Irmiya Ishaku, while Kano State will see Ibrahim Ali Amin contest with Shehu Abdulkadir Bari. In Katsina State, former Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita secured the ticket with Aminu Yar’Adua Ahmed as his deputy, while former Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu pairs with Musa Ya’u Balarabe in Jigawa State, and former Senator Halliru Dauda Jika contests Bauchi State with Sama’ila Mohammed Kabir.

In the North Central and Middle Belt, former House of Representatives member Herman Iorwase Hembe was nominated for Benue State alongside Abba John Abba, while retired military officer Brigadier-General John Sunday Sura pairs with Pwajok-Kele Chundung Bitrus in Plateau State. In Niger State, Dr. Mohammed Pautagi leads the ticket with Musa Mamman, alongside Kwara State candidate Zakari Mohammed running with Olawuyi Julius Olayide, and Nasarawa State nominee Nuhu Angbazo contesting with Ahmed Yusuf.

Across the South-South and South-East, veteran Delta State politician Chief Great Ogboru clinched the ticket alongside Afiari Gloria, while former diplomat Nkoyo Toyo will contest Cross River State with Okwoche Andrew Adagbor. Former lawmaker Gabriel Pidomson was nominated for Rivers State with Okumgba David Amapakaye as running mate, while former All Progressives Congress national secretary John James Akpanudoedehe contests Akwa Ibom State alongside Nsien Mombuk Tommy.

In the South-East, Kalu Kalu Agu and Alozie Ogadinma Darlington secured the Abia State ticket, Ukpai Mba Udeh and Onwe Daniel Ede will run in Ebonyi State, and Ocho Obodoeze Chukwuma will partner Eze Arinze Christopher in Enugu State.

In the North-East and North-West, Modibbo Hammantukur Ribadu leads the Adamawa State ticket with Aguwa Kevin Iliya, Babagana Buhari and Mamman Dauda contest Borno State, Bala Bello and Bala Sani Isa will fly the flag in Gombe State, Abubakar Umar Tutare and Kwetishe Haruna Kwenyan contest Taraba State, and Kassim G. Gaidam pairs with Kori Lawan Mohammed in Yobe State. Former Sokoto State Deputy Governor Manir Mohammad Dan’iya was nominated for Sokoto State with Isah Bello Ambarura, while Shinkafi Bilyaminu Yusuf and Muhammad Abdulmuddalib Auwal will contest Zamfara State.

In the South-West, Biodun Collins Ogundipe and Muraina Oluwaranti Oluyemi were nominated for Ogun State, while Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke and Wahab Adeniyi will represent the party in Oyo State.

The party’s leadership stated that the candidates emerged through robust internal democratic processes designed to field competent, credible leaders capable of delivering developmental governance across all 28 states.

Full Directory of ADC Governorship Tickets

State Governorship Candidate Deputy Governorship Candidate
Abia Kalu Kalu Agu Alozie Ogadinma Darlington
Adamawa Modibbo Hammantukur Ribadu Aguwa Kevin Iliya
Akwa Ibom Akpanudoedehe John James Nsien Mombuk Tommy
Bauchi Sen. Halliru Dauda Jika Sama’ila Mohammed Kabir
Benue Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe Abba John Abba
Borno Babagana Buhari Mamman Dauda
Cross River Nkoyo Toyo Okwoche Andrew Adagbor
Delta Chief Great Ogboru Afiari Gloria
Ebonyi Ukpai Mba Udeh Onwe Daniel Ede
Enugu Ocho Obodoeze Chukwuma Eze Arinze Christopher
Gombe Bala Bello Bala Sani Isa
Jigawa Sabo Mohammed Nakudu Musa Ya’u Balarabe
Kaduna Isa Mohammed Ashiru Kantiok Irmiya Ishaku
Kano Ibrahim Ali Amin Shehu Abdulkadir Bari
Katsina Sen. Ahmad Babba Kaita Aminu Yar’Adua Ahmed
Kebbi Abubakar Malami Zagi Musa Mohammed
Kwara Zakari Mohammed Olawuyi Julius Olayide
Lagos Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Gbadamosi Babatunde Olalere
Nasarawa Nuhu Angbazo Ahmed Yusuf
Niger Dr. Mohammed Pautagi Musa Mamman
Ogun Biodun Collins Ogundipe Muraina Oluwaranti Oluyemi
Oyo Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke Wahab Adeniyi
Plateau Brig.-Gen. John Sunday Sura Pwajok-Kele Chundung Bitrus
Rivers Gabriel Pidomson Okumgba David Amapakaye
Sokoto Manir Mohammad Dan’iya Isah Bello Ambarura
Taraba Abubakar Umar Tutare Kwetishe Haruna Kwenyan
Yobe Kassim G. Gaidam Kori Lawan Mohammed
Zamfara Shinkafi Bilyaminu Yusuf Muhammad Abdulmuddalib Auwal
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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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