ADC Slams Senate Over Rejected Electoral Reforms, Alleges 2027 Rigging Plot

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly condemned the decision of the APC-led 10th Senate to reject key amendments to Nigeria’s Electoral Act, describing the move as a calculated attempt to weaken democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The opposition party accused the ruling APC of using its majority in the National Assembly to block reforms designed to enhance transparency, credibility, and public trust in the electoral process.

Okay News reports that the ADC specifically faulted the Senate’s refusal to approve electronic transmission of election results and electronic voter card downloads, as well as its decision to reduce election notice periods and shorten the timeline for publishing candidates’ lists. The party argued that these rejected provisions were meant to safeguard elections, improve INEC’s efficiency, and prevent manipulation, warning that their removal opens the door to electoral malpractice.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC called on the Conference Committee on the Electoral Act to overturn the Senate’s decision and pass amendments that reflect democratic principles and the will of Nigerians.

The party urged citizens to remain vigilant, insisting that the rejection of the reforms signals fear of free and fair elections and a renewed effort by the APC to cling to power through legislative manipulation.

