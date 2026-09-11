ADC Urges INEC to Release Nationwide PVC Timetable Ahead 2027

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately publish a comprehensive nationwide timetable for the printing, distribution, and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), warning that protracted administrative bottlenecks must not be allowed to transform into voter suppression ahead of the 2027 general elections, the party announced in an official declaration in Abuja on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The opposition party raised alarm over mounting frustrations expressed by citizens who completed the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across several regions, particularly in the North-West geopolitical zone, where eligible voters have faced repeated logistical hurdles in obtaining their statutory voting credentials.

Okay News reports that the declaration was contained in an official press statement signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who maintained that millions of registered citizens are entitled to total clarity and predictability regarding where and when their physical cards will be ready for collection.

Abdullahi cautioned the electoral commission against bureaucratic lethargy, emphasizing that the fundamental constitutional right to vote is rendered meaningless when citizens are subjected to exhausting administrative barriers after fulfilling statutory registration requirements.

“You cannot register Nigerians to vote and then make them run from office to office searching for the card that enables them to exercise that right. Registration without access to a PVC is disenfranchisement by another route,” the ADC stated.

To eliminate ambiguity and rebuild public confidence in the electoral machinery, the party demanded that the commission immediately publish a comprehensive, state-by-state data dashboard detailing the precise number of newly registered voters, the volume of PVCs printed, the total cards distributed to date, outstanding balances, and designated local collection points.

The ADC urged the electoral umpire to intensify public voter education across broadcast and digital channels while aggressively decentralizing card collection to ward levels and registration areas, ensuring that transport costs, distance, and poor official communication do not discourage citizen participation.

“With the general election approaching, Nigerians should not be left wondering whether their cards will arrive in time. This is not a logistical footnote. It goes to the heart of the credibility of the election itself,” the opposition party declared.

The party disclosed that it has commenced nationwide mobilization of its state executives, ward coordinators, and polling agents to establish dedicated election-monitoring units tasked with tracking PVC distribution desks and documenting specific complaints from registered voters encountering collection bottlenecks.

The ADC warned INEC against repeating the logistical deficiencies of previous electoral cycles, insisting that the commission possesses adequate lead time to resolve all operational constraints without subjecting the electorate to eleventh-hour chaos.

“We do not want an election-eve scramble, excuses or emergency promises. INEC has the opportunity to resolve this matter now, transparently and comprehensively,” the statement noted.

Reaffirming that no qualified Nigerian should be excluded from participating in the democratic process through administrative failure, the ADC concluded that “every PVC that remains unnecessarily unavailable represents a citizen whose constitutional voice is at risk of being silenced. That must not be allowed to happen.”