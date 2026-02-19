ADC Vows to Mobilise Nigerians Over Electoral Law Amendment

Abuja, Nigeria – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly criticised the recent assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement dated 19 February 2026 and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the President’s approval of the amendment as “alarmingly speedy” and alleged that it threatens the credibility of future elections.

According to the ADC, the new law introduces ambiguity and allows excessive discretion in the collation and transmission of election results, thereby weakening public confidence in the electoral process. The party argued that at a time when Nigerians are demanding greater accountability and full modernisation of the electoral system, the amendment fails to strengthen transparency.

The statement questioned the urgency with which the bill was passed and signed into law, noting that the ruling party controls a majority of state governments as well as both chambers of the National Assembly. It suggested that the haste indicates a lack of confidence in facing a transparent and competitive electoral process.

The ADC further accused the administration and the National Assembly of disregarding public concerns by not engaging in broader consultations before the amendment was enacted.

Expressing concern about the implications for upcoming elections, the party warned that without firm guarantees of electronic transparency, citizens might feel compelled to physically safeguard their votes to prevent discrepancies between polling units and collation centres.

Reaffirming its position, the ADC declared that it is “ready, willing, and prepared to defend the sanctity of Nigeria’s democracy using every constitutional and lawful means available.”

The party said it would mobilise Nigerians toward vigilance, lawful participation and unity in defence of their constitutional rights, maintaining that the will of the people must ultimately prevail.